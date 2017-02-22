VOSS Solutions announced a collaboration with KCOM to offer an integrated management solution for both unified communications (UC) and Contact Centre, enabling front and back office support from a single administration portal.

KCOM is one of the UK’s longest established IT and communications services companies, offering integrated solutions to some of the UK’s largest public and private sector enterprises. In 2012, KCOM became the first Cisco HCS Contact Centre customer in Europe and VOSS has provided the UC management component to KCOM’s cloud communications platform ever since.

This development from VOSS addresses the need for management efficiency and customer control in today’s cloud delivered solutions, replacing what historically was a fragmented blend of manual effort, disparate management applications, and spreadsheets. VOSS-4-UC offers a comprehensive and single domain management approach, through a single portal, helping KCOM to provide a robust, enterprise grade service that meets the needs and expectations of today’s demanding customers. To manage a combined back office and front office estate, VOSS has developed the VOSS-4-UC management platform by adding new elements that are then tightly integrated into KCOM’s environment. The end-to-end solution from VOSS reportedly offers KCOM: A consistent approach to managing back office users and front office agents – a faster, more accurate and simpler way to manage change on the service

Improved customer experience – customer access for self-service is managed through a single portal

Flexibility – quicker access to and rapid deployment of new features as requested by enterprise customers

Increased accuracy – removal of manual and multiple data entry points in different management applications

Reduced revenue leakage when integrated into billing – all customers, consumed services and changes are correctly charged for as they are provisioned

Derek Lipscombe, director Sales at VOSS, commented; “Customer self-service is hugely important to KCOM. Their customers wanted to retain a level of control for themselves and make simple changes without delay, irrespective of the fact they are taking a hosted cloud service. VOSS has enabled KCOM to satisfy this demand and greatly improve the customer experience.”

“Our customers are focused on their customers’ experience, that’s why they come to KCOM, so it’s vital that the partners we work with have the same priorities,” said Stu Smith, head of Innovation and Development at KCOM. “The innovations from VOSS allow us to pass on flexibility, accuracy and speed to our customers’ agents and reduce effort required by their customers and long may it continue.” VOSS-4-UC also includes a northbound integration module, which gives KCOM the flexibility to integrate their HCS and contact centre environments into their billing and CRM systems, so that as subscribers, agents and services are provisioned, these can be accurately and promptly billed. Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus