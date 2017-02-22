Subex Ltd, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for communications service providers (CSPs), has been selected to provide its ROC Fraud Management Solution by Swan Mobile, a.s. of Slovakia.

SWAN Mobile, a.s. is a rapidly developing telecommunications service provider, which aims to provide customers with professional telecommunications solutions of the highest quality. As part of the implementation, Subex’s ROC Fraud Management will cover Voice, SMS and mobile data services for pre-paid and post-paid subscribers of SWAN Mobile, a.s.

According to SWAN Mobile’s chief technology officer, Patrik Kollaroci, “Being a progressive organisation, we understand the significant impact fraud can have on telecom operators, from both a financial and operational perspective.

This fact, coupled with the rapid growth we have been seeing, led to us to proactively look for an industry leading fraud management solution and we believe Subex’s Fraud Management solution will enable us to safeguard our business from the implications of fraud effectively”.

“We are excited to be selected by SWAN Mobile, a.s. as their partner to provide our Fraud Management solution. The deployment of ROC Fraud Management will help Swan Mobile a.s. protect their business revenues and safeguard them against the threat of fraud. This win is a testament to the capabilities of our ROC Fraud Management solution, and we are confident of making this partnership successful.” said Vinod Kumar, chief operating officer, Subex Ltd.

Subex’s ROC Fraud Management solution is designed to offer a rapid return on investment (ROI) by offering strong fraud management capabilities, increasing compliance, reducing risk, and providing economies of scope. Subex’s detailed business benefit modelling tools also allow customers to determine ROI, and build reliable business cases.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus