CALLUP, a provider of Value Added Services (VAS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for the telecom industry, has announced a new, enhanced version of SIM OTA, (over-the-air) the company’s remote management system for SIM cards.

The system allows cellular operators to manage files and applets on subscribers’ SIM cards. This enables remote life cycle management of the card from its activation by a new user, through upgrades and updates, until the card is canceled.

SIM OTA has been installed by major cellular operators in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Israel. The new version – SIM OTA 4.0 – will be launched at the Mobile World Congress, to be held February 27 – March 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, and will be displayed at CALLUP’s booth (Hall 5, Stand 5E71).

SIM OTA 4.0 supports all standard files of the SIM card’s IP Multimedia Services Identity Module (ISIM). In addition, the new version includes an advanced GUI-configurable general OTA script that fits many cellular operators, for the activation and swap of SIM cards. The product’s GUI has additional and improved functionalities, with more options for SIM profile editing, card editing, scenario and script editing, and more.

The required disk space for transaction log has been reduced and more secured daily/weekly report subscription mechanisms have been added. The automatic report subscription system enables the operator’s executives and technical professionals to subscribe to system reports and receive them directly to their email.

Using SIM OTA, operators can create dynamic distribution lists based on various criteria, such as file types and actual content. The distribution lists enable the operators to update specific groups of cards according to the pre-defined parameters. This feature has been improved in the new version and includes more criteria.

“SIM OTA has become popular among mobile operators worldwide, saving them time and money, while improving service to customers, who do not have to go to service stations,” said Alon Roth, CALLUP’s CEO. “Our engineering and technical experts developed creative solutions to address the needs and challenges of mobile operators worldwide, and the new version is further evidence of our commitment to excellence and technological innovation.”

SIM OTA is based on CALLUP’s MDM+ platform, used for mobile device management. In addition to secured Remote File and Applet Management, SIM OTA includes advanced features such as Steering of Roaming (making it possible to determine which mobile operator will be automatically selected by the subscriber’s phone during roaming, according to priorities based on agreements between the cellular operators), Location Tracking and Welcome SMS (sending an SMS to subscribers on joining a particular mobile operator while roaming).

The SIM OTA platform includes support for 4G cards. It supports the LTE standard and enables operators to send control commands to SIM cards using applications programming interface (API). The system can remotely update any file in the card’s file system that has permission for remote change, such as a file used to identify the card, a file containing SMS parameters, network selection file and others.

The system will automatically repeat the update process on SIM cards that could not accept the original update due to various reasons, such as devices that were turned off or subscribers who were in roaming.

