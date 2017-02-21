Three Group has selected MATRIXX Software’s real-time Digital Commerce platform to support its mobile operators in the UK, Denmark and Sweden.

The Three Group companies will deploy MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their digital business transformation from providing voice and data access to offering a full suite of digital services. Three is investing to better serve customers with services around content, transport and lifestyle applications, providing consumers more choice, control and value.

Susan Buttsworth, the chief executive at 3 Solutions, said “We selected MATRIXX Software because we have a shared vision and MATRIXX has the capability to rapidly drive it forward. Three’s operations in Europe will be transformed into digital service leaders, reinventing the customer experience while benefiting from the market-changing economics of digital.”

Using MATRIXX, Three’s operating companies across Europe will foster greater customer engagement, and drive more tailored and targeted service offerings to individuals, the vendor claims. Three will also create new digital sales channels to derive greater operational economies of scale and reduce the costs associated with serving customers through contact centers and retail outlets.

Dave Labuda, the founder, CEO and CTO of MATRIXX Software, added: “Once mobile operators make the decision to become digital service providers, they need a partner to get them there rapidly so they can start profiting in this dynamic new market from day one. This is the future of the mobile industry, and we’re very proud to champion Three’s vision and objectives.”