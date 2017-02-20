InfoVista Launches Ipanema 9.1 application-aware SD-WAN system

InfoVista has announced updates to its Application-Aware SD-WAN system, with the release of Ipanema 9.1. By providing richer application performance analytics and easier configuration of dynamic path selection, the company claims the updated product simplifies enterprise SD-WAN implementations and enables enterprises to deliver a greater user experience for business-critical applications as part of their digital transformation.

The new software release follows a record year of Ipanema deployments. In the fourth quarter of 2016, InfoVista reports that it shipped the largest number of Ipanema appliances in its history for a single quarter, and in the second half of the year, 50% of new customers used the solution to deploy SD-WANs. The Ipanema solution now supports an estimated 300,000 enterprise sites around the world.

In 2017, InfoVista expects to continue Ipanema’s growth through new deployments, partner agreements, industry accolades and product enhancements which will build on the release of Ipanema 9.1. With improved visualizsation, the software release provides granular Application-Aware SD-WAN analytics with unparalleled visibility into application performance and trended user experience. The feature is supported by statistics, filtering options, and real-time plotting. These enable intelligent decision making to ensure application performance for the digital enterprise looking to grow network capacity and deploy new applications such as unified communications, collaboration, and SaaS into the network.

“The momentum we saw last year gave us a solid foundation upon which we can continue developing our software to exceed customer needs,” said Sylvain Quartier, the senior vice president for Product Strategy Enterprises at InfoVista. “We’ve started doing that already with Ipanema 9.1, which reflects two major customer demands: ease-of-use and high visibility into how application performance on the network fluctuates in the moment and over time. With new mechanisms to expose greater volumes of performance data and promote seamless SD-WAN configuration and deployment, Ipanema drives an overall improvement in the delivery of a consistent and positive user experience for applications like Skype for Business, Office 365, Salesforce and others.”