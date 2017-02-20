Ilia Abramov, head of Xura Network Security

Xura, a provider of secure digital communications services for communication service providers (CSPs), has a history of innovation, and for some time been delivering security products that utilise machine-learning.

“Machine-learning is a label used for a large variety of artificial intelligence technologies. We took the decision that we should invest significant R&D resources to determine which specific technologies were best suited for the different classes of telecoms security challenges, and then apply them to our solutions accordingly,” said Ilia Abramov, head of Xura Network Security.

“By doing this, we raised the industry performance benchmark for grey-route and SIM-box message detection by an order of magnitude, placing us well ahead of the competition. Our customers now have the most effective solutions to address application-to-person (A2P) messaging fraud.”

The R&D initiative extends from the company’s messaging spam and fraud solutions to its signaling security portfolio, encompassing protection of 2G, 3G and 4G signaling technologies.

Xura will demonstrate at MWC 2017 how self-learning machines have helped its customers combat grey-route and SIM-box messaging fraud, and how it helps protect revenues and subscribers from threats carried via signalling, such as denial-of-service attacks, fraud, and privacy invasion.

