NEC Corporation has launched a consulting service, called the TMS Professional Service, which enables communications service providers (CSPs) to plan and implement strategies based on the analytics of their network data traffic.

This service analyses information provided by CSPs to detect the trends, characteristics and abnormalities in network data traffic. Based on analytic results, NEC conducts consultation under four subjects: network data traffic optimisation, customer support, security diagnosis, and marketing.

Under this service, NEC also provides end-to-end support in designing, configuring and adjusting networks to help CSPs optimise their network investment and operating cost, while achieving more efficient business operations.

In the future, NEC aims to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies within this consulting service to further strengthen analytics of network data traffic.

“We have seen an increasing demand for the analysis of network data traffic so that CSPs can increase their business efficiency and provide services catered to the needs of their end users,” said Atsuo Kawamura, senior vice president, NEC Corporation. “We are committed to driving the growth of CSPs’ business through the provision of cutting edge solutions.

Overview of the new service

Network data traffic optimisation

NEC proposes an appropriate adjustment of the data network when or after a Traffic Management Solution (TMS) is implemented, depending on the needs of the CSPs. Efficient use of the communication bands utilising a TMS enables improved throughput and traffic reduction while maintaining a high Quality of Experience (QoE) for end users and requiring less CSP investment.

Customer support

With this service, it is possible to analyse the network data quality experienced by end users for each time slot, website and content. Submitting the results of the analysis to the user service contact point will contribute to increased efficiency and accuracy in their responses to end users and thus improve the degree of customer satisfaction, while helping to reduce the operating costs of the contact point.

Security diagnosis

This service enables the detection of network data traffic that poses a security risk and proposes disconnecting communication with a threatening site or service. This will prevent damage from spreading and contribute to the provision of safe network data services to end users.

Marketing

By utilising the results of the network data traffic analytics, NEC helps operators design communication services that better cater to the needs of end users and conduct effective advertising activities. This may lead to increased subscriptions and higher profits for operators.

For more information, please refer to http://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/nsp/tms/index.html

