TEOCO, a provider of assurance, analytics and optimisation solutions to over 300 communications service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), announced that it has strengthened its analytics capability by acquiring PreClarity.

PreClarity is a provider of data processing and analytics solutions. TEOCO will subsume PreClarity software and personnel into its existing market-leading data analytics capabilities. This will augment TEOCO’s existing expertise in delivering analytics, 5G, VoLTE, NFV and IoT solutions to new and existing customers globally.

PreClarity’s core product, Conductor, will be integrated into TEOCO’s existing business analytics portfolio to provide an agile and rapid development environment, focused on supporting proof of concept and R&D projects.

TEOCO will look to harness all complementary performance enhancements that Conductor is currently delivering to a variety of tier one operators, processing more than one billion transactions per day.

“Analytics is core to TEOCO and has been the driving force behind all our solutions, our global success and expansion for many years,” says Atul Jain, founder & CEO at TEOCO. “As a result, we are constantly looking to identify nimble innovators that can challenge industry thinking and bring fresh approaches and technological solutions to our existing portfolio. We are thrilled to have PreClarity founders Bob Becklund and Rick Mahuson join TEOCO as part of this acquisition.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus