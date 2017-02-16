Following a joint effort between Sunrise and its partner DOCOMO Digital, Sunrise customers can now purchase iTunes codes and Apple Music memberships with Sunrise Pay.

Sunrise Pay is a secure and convenient direct carrier billing payment method that gives Sunrise customers the option to have purchases billed to their mobile phone bill or deducted directly from their prepaid balance.

DOCOMO Digital is Japanese-owned and has experience in Japan but is an international company based in London and present on 6 continents through nearly 1,000 people of 50 nationalities in 35 offices.

This service requires neither a credit nor a debit card. Previously, this payment method was only available to Android users making purchases from the Google Play Store. Starting now, Sunrise customers can also purchase iTunes codes and Apple Music memberships via Sunrise Pay.

The purchase amount is billed to the customer’s next mobile phone bill (subscribers) or deducted from their account balance (prepaid users). If a SIM card is lost, the carrier billing option, along with the SIM card, is automatically blocked.

Hiroyuki Sato, founder and CEO of DOCOMO Digital, says: “We’re delighted with how popular direct carrier billing has become in Switzerland in recent years. Through our integrations it has become accessible to the many choosing using Sunrise. The recent growth in deals like this is down to the simple payment procedure direct carrier billing provides and the support of dealers in the market.”

