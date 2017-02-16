Allot Communications Ltd, a provider of security and monetisation solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalise the digital experience, has released the results of the Allot MobileTrends H1/2017 Report: Consumer View on Mobile Security.

The survey asked consumers what they know about online threats; their readiness to adopt mobile security services; and their perception of the service provider’s role in protecting them online. Results showed that 89% of consumers currently do not pay for mobile security services.

The survey also reveals that mobile consumers in every region, representing 61% overall, want and are willing to pay for protection services from their service provider.

Rather than independently seek out, evaluate and download security apps for each of their mobile devices, consumers would like a one-stop-shop for online protection for themselves and their families.

This presents Communication Service Providers (CSPs) with a huge opportunity to be the provider of personal mobile security services from their network.

The survey’s key findings include:

68% of mobile Internet consumers say they are aware of malware. Of these, 1 in 7 consumers have experienced a malware attack in the past 12 months.

26% of consumers contact the CSP when facing a malware incident. The same percentage of consumers contact the app developer and most consumers (35%) contact no one.

89% of consumers do not pay to protect their mobile device(s) against online threats.

61% of global respondents said they would like to buy a security service from their CSP for their connected devices.

“CSPs have a huge opportunity to be proactive and deliver relevant protection,” said Yaniv Sulkes, AVP Marketing at Allot Communications. “Our survey has revealed consumers are demanding simplified protection for their various connected devices and are willing to pay for it.

CSPs are best placed to address this industry-wide issue and improve the customer experience.”

