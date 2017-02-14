Comptel has revealed its My Digital Moments blueprint for enabling personalised digital customer journeys to help communications service providers’ (CSPs) in their quests to improve customer experience. The blueprint includes a self-service mobile application that provides insight, engagement and control over how customers consume digital services and gives operators a direct line to offer customised and relevant digital offerings.

Customers are demanding more from their CSPs in terms of visibility, control and personalisation of mobile offers increasing the pressure on CSPs to differentiate themselves on customer service. My Digital Moments is supported by Comptel’s suites of software products. Real-time usage monitoring and intelligence from Comptel’s Fastermind suite supports timely contextual offer recommendations, enabling fast and easy customer engagement logic creation. The company’s Monetizer suite puts full control in the hands of CSPs with its agile and simple monetisation of diverse data plans, provided by a common user interface.

“With a new generation of mobile-first customers who demand personalisation, control and instant gratification, it is no surprise that the customer experience has become the new battleground for telcos,” said Niilo Fredrikson, the executive vice president of Intelligent Data at Comptel. “Operators can create value by delivering the tools and visibility customers need to build their own personal digital ecosystem. By enhancing the analysis with our partner’s Vedicis network data intelligence, and a direct line to the customers, telcos are fully equipped to determine the best way to target and address customers’ needs in the right context, at the right time.”

With support from network data intelligence provider Vedicis, My Digital Moments presents several value-driving possibilities for operators looking to transform their customer engagement. Vedicis’ platform provides visibility into customer usage by analysing in-depth IP traffic and generating useful data in real-time to feed partner solutions like My Digital Moments.

“As the cost of transporting IP traffic exceeds the revenue figures for broadband business, telcos have to regain control of their IP networks with constant, custom analysis and new data services,” said Théodore Martin, the chief executive of Vedicis. “We are pleased to be working with Comptel to help design a future-proof solution that addresses the most sophisticated telco requirements for accurate traffic details and controls per customer to drive toward NFV, cloud and cost-effectiveness.”