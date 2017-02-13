Gemma Harding of CALLCARE

Data from telephone answering service CALLCARE has provided a glimpse into what the world of customer service will look like soon.

Their statistics, collected between 2014 and 2016, show that Saturday has become almost as busy as a normal working day for a customer service adviser. Between the hours of 9am and 6pm, they received nearly as many calls as they do from Monday to Friday.

While the phrase ‘nine to five’ may have stuck, CALLCARE’s data shows that the standard working day is changing drastically. These days 7am is the new 8am, says the company, with people starting to call an hour early, while there was also a reported 45% increase in calls made between 6pm and 8pm.

Gemma Harding, head of Corporate Services at CALLCARE, commented:“Our data and the opinions of experts we have spoken to show that the way people interact with businesses and their customer service departments is rapidly changing. They no longer fit their lives around completing admin like calling a company; they expect that company to work around their own schedule.

“This is, of course, the way that it should be. With the huge amount of competition out there it is easier than ever for an unhappy customer to take their time and money elsewhere. Businesses will be surprised at the big difference that such small changes, such as staying open later or dealing with queries on a weekend, can make to the happiness of their customers,” she concluded.

