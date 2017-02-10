Data integration, analytics and revenue management provider,Neural Technologies has been shortlisted in the Best Mobile Security/Anti-Fraud Solution category at the GSMA Glomo Global Mobile Awards 2017.

The nomination recognises Neural Technologies’ work for Safaricom – the telecommunications company in Kenya – and its mobile money solution M-PESA. Safaricom is a world leader in Mobile Money with over 45% of Kenya’s GDP flowing through their M-PESA service, which was presenting a challenge to Safaricom in terms of fraud activity monitoring.

Neural’s solution enables Safaricom to verify the identity of applicants to mitigate fraud and money laundering. Neural’s solution also models each Safaricom subscriber and organisational behaviours to detect scenarios that are indicative of criminal activity such as smuggling, poaching and terrorism.

Luke Taylor commented: “This nomination is a testament to Neural’s agile, world-class solutions. Having been in the fraud and risk management industry for over 25 years, we understand the challenges facing companies and the need for flexibility and robustness. Indeed, these values are at the core of our solutions as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings and we are delighted to be shortlisted for a 2017 Glomo Award.”

Michael O’Hara, GSMA chief marketing officer said: “We congratulate all of the nominees for the Glomo Awards, which once again saw an impressive number of entries. The Glomo Awards recognise those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry, and we are excited to this year introduce several new awards that highlight the very latest developments in this dynamic industry. We wish the best of luck to the 2017 Glomo Award nominees.”

The Glomo Awards are judged by world-leading independent experts, including analysts, journalists, academics and mobile operators. The awards will be presented at Mobile World Congress, which takes place between 27 February and 2 March in Barcelona. A full list of nominations can be found here.

