Nokia has announced that it intends to acquire Comptel as part of its strategy to build a standalone software business. Nokia will offer €3.04 per share in cash, valuing Compel at €347m, with the acquisition targeted to close during the second quarter of 2017.

The offer is subject to approvals by the relevant regulatory authorities, such as competition authorities, and the offeror gaining control of more than 90% of the outstanding Comptel shares.

If the deal completes, Comptel will join Nokia’s Application and Analytics business group, expanding and strengthening its software portfolio and go-to-market capabilities with additional sales capacity and a strategic partner network. Comptel says the deal will provide it with an expanded customer base, complementary product portfolio and truly global scale, along with accelerated access to the US market.