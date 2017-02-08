Following the announcement in December 2016 that affiliates of Xura entered into definitive agreements to acquire Mitel Mobility, a division of Mitel Networks and Ranzure Networks, Xura has announced that upon completion of the transactions the new combined company name will be Mavenir Systems.

Xura’s chief executive, Pardeep Kohli, formerly the chief executive of Mitel Mobile’s predecessor, which was named Mavenir Systems, and the co-founder and chief executive of Ranzure Networks, will lead the new company under the reactivated Mavenir name.

Mavenir Systems, which was acquired by Mitel in 2015 and rebranded to Mitel Mobile, claimed a number of market firsts including participating in the world’s first live network deployments of voice over LTE (VoLTE) and (rich communications suite) RCS5 with MetroPCS (now T-Mobile), and the first mobile network deployment of IMS-based Voice over WiFi (VoWi-Fi) with T-Mobile US.

The new Mavenir, to be formed by the combination of Xura, Mitel Mobile and Ranzure, will establish a leading player in fully-virtualised, 5G ready software solutions across every layer of the network infrastructure stack, helping communications service providers (CSPs) drive revenues, efficiencies, flexibility and scalability as they adopt the cloud and virtualise their networks. The new solution set will enable customers to drive service innovation, deliver optimisation and handle exponential traffic growth from Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G applications.

“Mavenir’s strong global brand reputation and proven track record of market-leading innovation across its product set made the name a natural choice for us,” said Kohli. “Mavenir has led multiple industry-first innovations, including the first at-scale deployments of virtualisation and software defined networking to mobile core networks. Moving ahead, we will build on this success, offering evolved, cloud-proven networking solutions, from radio access and packet core to 5G applications and services.”

