Providing insight on customer movement and behavior can enable next-generation mobile service delivery capable of growing revenues, improving brand awareness and increasing customer loyalty.

INTRODUCTION TO LBS

The latest advancements in location-based services (LBS) are bringing about major improvements in the accuracy, the reliability and the types of services delivered to consumers and businesses. Due to these advances, LBS are increasingly being deployed in mission-critical applications such as E911 caller location.

Mobile service providers can also boost revenues and beneft from the broad range of potential commercial applications with LBS. Faced with an ever increasing threat from ‘over-the-top’ (OTT) services, service providers need to continuously explore new ways to generate income from their existing network infrastructure. LBS plays a signifcant role in this strategy