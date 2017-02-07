Enabling location-based services to drive business
Providing insight on customer movement and behavior can enable next-generation mobile service delivery capable of growing revenues, improving brand awareness and increasing customer loyalty.
INTRODUCTION TO LBS
The latest advancements in location-based services (LBS) are bringing about major improvements in the accuracy, the reliability and the types of services delivered to consumers and businesses. Due to these advances, LBS are increasingly being deployed in mission-critical applications such as E911 caller location.
Mobile service providers can also boost revenues and beneft from the broad range of potential commercial applications with LBS. Faced with an ever increasing threat from ‘over-the-top’ (OTT) services, service providers need to continuously explore new ways to generate income from their existing network infrastructure. LBS plays a signifcant role in this strategy
Please note: Report can only be read by users who have logged in.
Registration is free via the form on the right!
What are the next most important steps for CSPs’ data driven transformations?
Our VanillaPlus Analytics Insight report explores how the conversation has moved on from big data to using analytics to enable effective management of virtualised and hybrid networks and better monetisation of CSPs’ network, subscriber and service data.
The Insight contains a VanillaPlus-commissioned report from analyst firm Heavy Reading and includes features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of how the analytics discipline is maturing to become a critical CSP enabler.
category: CSPs News, Reports & White Papers