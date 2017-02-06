Astellia has enhanced its Nova Analytics Business Intelligence system to enable service operation centres (SOCs) with a service quality management (SQM) application.

Nova Analytics offers mobile operators deep, end-to-end insights of the service delivered from a customer perspective, thereby enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to take aservice-centric approach.

The newest version of the product means that SOC teams can measure the true customer experience for video, voice, messaging and social media services, among others. Customer’s service behaviour can be analysed for specific areas including hotspots, clusters and airports, for example. In addition, Astellia’s data scientists have developed advanced quality of experience (QoE) algorithms for video to address experience impacts such as time to play or freezes, and for voice calls including VoLTE andVoWi-Fi, to address mean opinion score (MOS), jitter and other indicators, to mirror the real customer service perception.

By adopting Astellia’s SQM solution, mobile operators can ensure fast issue demarcation in case of service degradation, involving data science to predict problem root cause. Trouble tickets are allocated to the right teams for further investigations thereby accelerating resolution time. Service operations are then prioritised based on the number of impacted subscribers and cell value.

“With Nova Analytics’ predictive algorithms, we are preventing customer dissatisfaction by helping mobile operators manage service quality proactively. We will demonstrate Nova Analytics and share operator success stories at Mobile World Congress, booth 6G20, Hall 6,” said Jean-Pierre Thomas, the Analytics product unit director at Astellia.