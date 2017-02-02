Brocade has added Brocade Workflow Composer™ Automation Suites for turnkey automation to its offering. This is designed to be the first data centre networking portfolio to deliver agility at all layers of the data centre stack, while being open to provide customers with choice.

Now, organisations can build networks that allow them to quickly adapt to technology transitions, deliver new services at cloud speed and accelerate digital transformation.

New automation suites, including Network Essentials, Data Centre Fabrics and Internet Exchange Points for the Brocade Workflow Composer platform, powered by StackStorm, provide automated network provisioning, validation, troubleshooting and remediation workflows.

These automation suites are ideal for customers who want to jumpstart their automation journey with pre-built workflows to accelerate time-to-value. Introduced earlier this year, Brocade Workflow Composer is a server-based, DevOps-style network automation platform that integrates across IT domains for end-to-end workflow automation.

According to IDC, two-thirds of CEOs at Global 2000 companies will place digital transformation at the centre of their corporate strategies by the end of 2017. CEOs recognise they must become a digital organisation to accelerate the pace of innovation and drive competitive advantage or risk being displaced by more nimble competitors.

Fast innovation can only happen with an agile IT foundation where automation works seamlessly with network visibility while digitally connecting all IT domains and functions together to eliminate silos and deliver end-to-end automation.

“Organisations that are going through digital transformation need networks that are extremely agile, extensively automated and highly visible,” said Jason Nolet, senior vice president, Switching, Routing and Analytics Products Group, Brocade.

“Brocade is delivering the breadth and depth of flexibility and agility that sets us apart from other network providers. We do so vertically across the data centre stack, and horizontally across domains within the data centre —while being open at every layer.”

