ip.access has entered into a new strategic partnership with Inovvo – a provider of data analytics applications. The partnership brings Inovvo’s advanced analytics capabilities together with ip.access’ Presence micro-proximity location data service.

By expanding the insights that Inovvo’s Subscriber Analytix platform provides with ip.access’ Presence data – combining online data with physical web micro proximity – the companies’ operator customers will be able to drive new data monetisation use cases from their spectrum assets and provide a range of unique, high-value services to their enterprise customers on an unprecedented scale.

ip.access recently launched a major update to its Presence data monetisation service with the release of its next generation sensor, enabling businesses to extract even more value from the location data that the solution delivers. By integrating Presence with Inovvo’s analytics software, ip.access’ customers will be able to benefit from advanced analytics capabilities, delivered by a leading big data vendor.

Commenting on the partnership, Joseph Khalil, CEO, Inovvo, said: “Mobile operators are already capitalising on the location data collected by their macro network, but there still remains a huge opportunity as the value of location data significantly increases when derived from highly detailed location sets.”

Malcolm Gordon, CEO, ip.access, commented: “Presence has been developed as an end-to-end data monetisation solution for operators worldwide. Now through the Inovvo partnership, we’ll be able to offer our customers an additional layer of analytics and insight on top of the core Presence solution, as well as increase our market exposure and expand our reach to global mobile operators.”

