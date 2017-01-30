Malaysian mobile operator, U Mobile has partnered with m-commerce enabler, DOCOMO Digital to give customers the option of purchasing Google Play Store content using direct carrier billing, a method which invoices digital and physical good payments directly to a mobile device bill.

The collaboration will enable U Mobile customers to purchase a plethora of digital services and contents, including Google Play´s games and apps, via their mobile phone bill seamlessly.

The payment method will be powered using DOCOMO Digital’s full payment enabler platform, which connects management tools, business intelligence, marketing, reporting and CRM capabilities into the operator’s systems, enabling it to gain insight and transparency on end user behaviour.

DOCOMO Digital will also provide a range of customer care tools for consumers, ensuring they have full visibility of carrier billing transactions charged to their mobile account.

For U Mobile, the deal is more than just enabling a new way for customers to transact through mobile devices. The solution will accelerate new revenue streams in m-commerce and big data.

Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital, said: “We’re delighted to partner with U Mobile to expand its carrier billing services and capabilities in Malaysia. Introducing new payment methods like Direct Carrier Billing goes much further than simple technical integrations. By providing full end-to-end services we’ve helped U Mobile customers become part of the digital economy.”

Jasmine Lee, chief marketing officer of U Mobile shares that the telco is delighted to be able to partner with DOCOMO Digital to offer a payment option that would be of huge benefit. “U Mobile is always seeking to enhance our customers experience and we are delighted to be able to partner with the global mobile commerce solution provider, DOCOMO Digital to offer Direct Carrier Billing for digital services online.”

DOCOMO Digital aims to encourage financial inclusion for consumers, corporations and governments worldwide.

The company supports stakeholders by building and operating digital media platforms, mobile payment services, such as direct carrier billing, as well as offering technical support, mobile commerce consultancy and financial services.

