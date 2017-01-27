Seceon’s Open Threat Management software (OTM), is a new cyber security advanced threat management platform that visualises, detects, and eliminates threats in real time.

It aims to provide a simple, comprehensive, fully automated approach to detecting and stopping the

threats that matter, for both On-Premise and Cloud deployments. It targets internal and external attacks. Whatever security products you are currently using, OTM will, says the company, increase the protection for your Data and IP, and will easily integrate with other security technologies such as SIEM.

Seceon’s Open Threat Management, uses Application, Machine & User Analytics to find and prevent attacks or attempted data theft for internal and external sources. Remediation in real-time is one of the key feature of the Seceon OTM platform.

Because it has the comprehensive view of the organisation’s assets, networks infrastructure, active directory, LDAP, RAIDUS or other AAA servers and other important applications, it knows where to remediate the problem without causing a huge impact to the organisation. Some of the examples – disable the credentials, disable a VLAN or a VPN connection, disable a port interface, push policies to prevent an external IP or isolate an internal IP/Server.

The out-of-box solution starts working quickly after installation, offering:

Visibility – Advanced behavioural and machine-learning technologies give full visibility of both internal and external adversary activity – without them knowing you are watching.

– Advanced behavioural and machine-learning technologies give full visibility of both internal and external adversary activity – without them knowing you are watching. Multi-Layer Detection – Detection of known as well as never-before-seen threats at the earliest phase of the chain. Supplements SIEMs – immediately surfacing the threats they miss.

– Detection of known as well as never-before-seen threats at the earliest phase of the chain. Supplements SIEMs – immediately surfacing the threats they miss. Automated Response – Enabling rapid, surgical responses at scale to eradicate threats.

– Enabling rapid, surgical responses at scale to eradicate threats. Productivity Increase – Advanced analytics over multiple stages eliminates false positives – 25x threat surface reduction.

– Advanced analytics over multiple stages eliminates false positives – 25x threat surface reduction. Threat impact Analysis – Comprehensive interactive visual interface to drill down threats and effected sources and targets.

– Comprehensive interactive visual interface to drill down threats and effected sources and targets. Threat Knowledgebase – Updated daily by 40 NSA, Honeypot and Industry feeds, of known threats

Seceon OTM leverages unmatched combination of behavioural analysis, machine learning and dynamic threat intelligence to detect and contain known as well as unknown cyber security threats. The solution is completely agent-less, can work in any hybrid cloud architecture, and can scale to any enterprise size.

It can be installed and running within 4 hours, says Seceon, with little or no provisioning. There are no rules to import and customise, no signatures to pull in, and no complicated filters that need optimisation.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus