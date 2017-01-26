Less than a year after introducing MaxTester 635G, which it claims was the first handheld G.fast test set, EXFO has the MaxTester 635G which it says is now the only Speedtest-powered broadband test device. The new software enables communications service providers (CSPs) that are rolling out FTTx broadband in the residential services market to make sure subscribers get the throughput they expect, based on results obtained directly from the testing devices used by technicians in the field.

Speedtest, by Ookla’s throughput testing and analysis software, has been integrated directly into the MaxTester 635G test solution, part of EXFO’s broader portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions for service providers, network equipment manufacturers and web-scale companies. Speedtest’s technology measures the true TCP throughput over the customer’s G.fast/DSL or Ethernet circuit using the industry gold standard in internet connection speed testing. Service providers can now get more consistent results, more efficiently, with a single tool that integrates physical, service and throughput testing. The handheld MaxTester-635G enables technicians to perform a Speedtest anywhere in the last mile network (DPU/DSLAM, NID, ONT), and prove internet upload and download speeds to locally distributed Speedtest servers.

“To thrive in a context of massive industry transformation, service providers need more consistent and accurate network testing, executed more efficiently,” said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO’s vice president of Test and Measurement. “As their partners, our job is to develop smarter solutions that meet those needs. We’re proud to be the first to integrate Speedtest and provide operators with the perfect all-in-one tool for residential testing.”