ManageEngine, a real-time IT management company, has opened two new ISO 27001-certified data centres in the European Union (EU) – one in Amsterdam, Netherlands and another in Dublin, Ireland.

This announcement is a part of its efforts to help IT teams move operations seamlessly to the cloud while adhering to the data privacy and security standards of the EU.

With cloud adoption in Europe on a trend of high growth, software vendors are taking steps to protect customer data. To remove security concerns associated with the cloud, the new ManageEngine data centres are certified Service Organisation Controls (SOC) Type II and reinforce the company’s efforts to facilitate cloud adoption by IT teams in the EU.

“Our European customers are subject to some of the world’s strictest data privacy regulations, which apply to both on-premises and cloud applications,” said Rajesh Ganesan, director of product management at ManageEngine. “Our on-premises apps have maintained the highest degree of data privacy and regulatory compliance for years. With our new EU data centres, we’ve set the same standard for our cloud apps and eliminated the privacy barrier to adopting our cloud-based IT management solutions.”

“ManageEngine is popular across Europe for its breadth of solutions and value for the money,” said Alexander Fillips, head of enterprise management at MicroNova, a long-time partner of ManageEngine in Germany. “Offering its cloud suite from data centres within Europe is a great move that ensures privacy and compliance to local regulations. Customers in this region who have been waiting to adopt ManageEngine’s cloud offerings can now do so with confidence.”

The company also announced the availability of ServiceDesk Plus, its flagship ITSM product, from its newly commissioned EU data centres. Accessible at sdpondemand.manageengine.eu, the service desk app is available in 12 major European languages. Subscription starts with monthly plans charged in euros.

Mobile Device Manager Plus, the company’s enterprise mobility management software, will also be accessible from the EU data centres beginning February 2017. Mobile Device Manager Plus service will be available in 13 European languages and support iOS, Android and Windows operating systems.

It will be accessible from mdm.manageengine.eu. Subscriptions start with monthly plans charged in euros.

ManageEngine, with 40+ IT management applications in its portfolio used by over 120,000 IT teams worldwide, has in the last decade emerged as a market leader and credible alternative to complex, expensive products from the Big 4.

The company has an impressive array of IT management products available as on-premise and SaaS apps. ManageEngine has an extensive partner network of over 20 partners across the EU to support businesses regionally.

