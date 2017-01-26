Volta Data Centres, central London’s newest purpose-designed, carrier-neutral data centre, has teamed up with Custom Connect, a carrier-neutral data communications provider.

The partnership is designed to offer a bespoke connectivity provider with high bandwidth and low-latency in a state-of-the-art data centre in Central London.

Volta is a developer and operator of purpose-designed, carrier-neutral data centres. Its first high-specification facility, built to Tier III standards, is a stand-alone 91,000 sq. ft. data centre close to the City of London.

Custom Connect is a dedicated service integrator, designing, delivering and supporting high performance connectivity solutions. The company builds highly configured, bespoke solutions that reflect specific customer needs. To do this Custom Connect requires access to different networks – and then provides a consolidated service with one contract and a single point of contact

While financial services companies rely on Custom Connect to deliver high bandwidth, low latency and high availability, enterprise organisations with multiple sites and complex environments rely on a different bespoke approach, often across borders and streamlined to only one point of contact managing all services.

Any business needing to consolidate its environment, perhaps following a merger or acquisition, can do this effectively and easily through Custom Connect’s single point contract management.

Olav Van Doorn, CEO, Custom Connect, explained, “When we started talking to Volta, we knew quickly that the fit was very good for our company. The business is forward-thinking and its carrier-neutral approach mirrors our service completely. The central London location suits many of our customers across the financial and retail sectors. We are confident in the service and reliability Volta provides that we house our own equipment within the Volta data centre.”

“Our service to our customers is strengthened thanks to our partnership with Volta. We can manage even more complex needs across different businesses with multiple sites, from one central London point,” said Van Doorn.

Jonathan Arnold, managing director, Volta Data Centres, commented, “Any company needing to simplify and solve issues with their network will benefit from Custom Connect’s centralised approach. With our partnership, the company is able to offer multiple carrier options, a central and accessible location and state-of-the-art data centre facilities which answer the full range of customer requirements.”

