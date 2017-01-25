TM Forum Live! 2017
Event date: May 15 – 18, 2017
Nice, France
TM Forum Live! 2017 – Driving the Roadmap to Digital Success
Where are you on the road to digital transformation? TM Forum Live! 2017 (May 15-18) addresses the key challenges you’ll face on your digital transformation journey such as: How do you successfully manage hybrid networks end-to-end?What’s needed to make 5G a reality? What does a successful transformation strategy look like?
Connect with senior executives from across the globe in a unique environment of industry collaboration where you can debate, learn and develop the right relationships. Leave with impartial, actionable advice and the practical next steps you’ll need to navigate and manage this new environment.
Learn more at www.tmforumlive.org
