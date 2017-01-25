Solera Holdings, Inc., a global provider of data and software for automotive, home ownership and personal identity management, has acquired total ownership of Digidentity B.V. Digidentity is a provider of technologies that secure and authenticate online identities.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, identity verification will become an increasing part of every transaction, allowing more confidence and transparency about who really is on the other end,” said Tony Aquila, Solera’s founder, chairman and CEO.

Digidentity first received an early-stage venture capital investment from Solera in 2010 and today provides digital identity verification solutions for many of the world’s most influential brands and organisations, including the governments of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

“Digidentity has assembled a team of leading engineers and scientists, who have developed one of the industry’s most innovative security and authentication systems,” continued Aquila. “This is why we’ve backed the company since its early stage. Digidentity not only augments our existing identity management solutions such as Explore Data, but also helps proliferate our global mission to help manage and protect the assets that are most important to our lives: our cars, our homes and our identities.”

“Our passion for innovation aligned very naturally with Solera’s mindset and culture,” said Marcel Wendt, chief technology officer and founder of Digidentity. “It is that mindset and Solera’s culture of rapid innovation that will continue to define ground-breaking advances in digital identity protection.”

Winner of KuppingerCole’s prestigious “Best Innovation in eGovernment/eCitizen” award in 2016, Digidentity provides end-to-end identity certification solutions for businesses and consumers that engage anywhere online.

The company’s high-assurance validation and authentication systems create secure environments for digital transactions across industries that include banking and insurance, transportation and logistics, government services, regulatory affairs, and electronic commerce.

Solera intends to use Digidentity’s proprietary technology stack in service and solutions that address the rising security concerns around connected cars, smart homes and IoT devices; as well as Solera’s expanding risk and asset management solutions for the automotive and home lifecycle ecosystems.

