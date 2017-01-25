RIFT.io, the open source network service orchestration provider, and end-to-end network performance assurance firm, Accedian, have launched a joint solution to deliver network functions virtualisation (NFV)-ready network performance monitoring.

Accedian and RIFT.io aim to make it simple for service providers to rapidly deploy the Accedian SkyLIGHT VCX™ virtual performance assurance controller (vPAC) to monitor the end-to-end performance of physical and virtualised network services.

RIFT.ware is a model-driven, ETSI-compliant NFV management and network orchestration (MANO) solution that simplifies deployment of virtual network functions (VNFs) and the composition and management of complex network services.

Accedian’s SkyLIGHT VCX Controller is the industry’s first performance assurance solution employing NFV to bring advanced monitoring capabilities network-wide, without the need for expensive high-end test equipment.

“As cloud based network services become the norm, service providers and enterprises will rely on the cloud as much as the WAN,” said Keith Donahue, VP of Marketing and Product Management, Accedian. “Assuring end-to-end quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) is even more critical as private and public clouds, as well as infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS), becomes part of this reality.

Businesses need a way to assure that these links, and the applications they support, are working as intended and service providers need to react quickly to changing demand. Accedian’s SkyLIGHT VCX combined with RIFT.io’s RIFT.ware NFV orchestration provides service providers flexibility to instantaneously add service assurance capabilities in response to this often unpredictable growth in new services.”

The collaboration between RIFT.io and Accedian introduces a powerful virtualised performance assurance solution for service providers and enterprise networks, delivering the following benefits:

Dynamic instantiation and elasticity – RIFT.ware brings elasticity to SkyLIGHT VCX™ deployments so customers can dynamically create new VCX instances, on-demand, as sites are added and performance KPIs are generated.

Performance-assured infrastructure (centralised testing) – When orchestrated by RIFT.ware’s solution, SkyLIGHT VCX provides centralised performance data capture, monitoring the entire NFV access architecture—including physical and virtual network resources at branch offices, central offices, data centers, and public cloud locations such as Amazon Web Services.

Performance-assured customer premises (site-to-site) –SkyLIGHT VCX, orchestrated by RIFT.ware, can also capture performance data generated between any two sites, making it possible to monitor the entire NFV access architecture, physical and virtual.

Fully-assured customer premises – Deployed tobehter, RIFT.ware and SkyLIGHT VCX also deliver other hardware assist services such as Accedian’s FlowMETER™ (flow-based bandwidth utilisation), and FlowBROKER™ (a distributed, intelligent packet capture feature) inherent in Accedian’s Nano smart SFPs and ant Modules.

RIFT.ware can dynamically add virtualised customer premises equipment (vCPE) services—such as firewall and intrusion detection—as well as packet inspection VNFs to provide Layer 4-7 visibility for enterprise services on top of assured last mile access.

“As service providers accelerate their deployments of virtualised services, end-to-end visibility and performance monitoring is critical to maintaining carrier-grade service levels and quality of experience (QoE),” said Vincent Spinelli, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing, RIFT.io.

“RIFT.ware adds cloud features such as dynamic instantiation, elasticity, and scalability so Accedian can provide the most flexible and comprehensive NFV performance monitoring solution to its service provider and enterprise customers.”

