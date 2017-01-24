Augusto Argento

Data integration, analytics and revenue management provider, Neural Technologies has appointed Augusto Argento to the role of director of Partners and Channels as part of its continued growth and expansion.

Previously general manager of the Revenue Intelligence Line of Business within HP Communications and Media Solutions, Augusto has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry ranging from pure research, to applied R&D, and business development.

Speaking about his appointment, Augusto commented: “I have always believed in the power of partnerships. Working with trusted, reliable businesses, sharing domain expertise and finding new market opportunities together is a powerful way of building the business and generating customer value.

Having worked for some large, multinational organisations in the last 25 years, I am looking forward to taking the skills and knowledge I have accumulated and applying them to an agile and dynamic company. I can see great potential for future growth and I want to help to drive that growth and make Neural Technologies great. These are really exciting times for Neural and I am very proud to be a part of the team.”

CEO of Neural Technologies, Kai Sui, commented: “We are delighted to have Augusto joining the Neural team. His appointment is part of Neural Technologies’ overall strategy to progress to the next phase of its evolution. Augusto will be a great asset, bringing with him over two decades of experience in business growth and market expansion, which will support Neural’s channel strategy now and in the coming years. We all look forward to working with him.”

Neural Technologies has increased its workforce by 27% in the past 12 months as part of its continuing evolvement. It also acquired the German platform software company Enterest and the Singapore-based integration company PCTi, enabling Neural to create an end-to-end data analysis platform called Optimus.

The Neural Technologies team, including Augusto Argento, will be exhibiting in Hall 7, Stand C14 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 28 to March 2.

