Comarch will support Icelandic CSP Síminn in improving its multi-service, multi-technology and multi-vendor IT environment and operations. The implemented Comarch managed services will not only reduce opex, but will also enable the company to achieve excellence in operational processes, Comarch claims. The long-term contract was signed in November 2016.

Under the deal, Comarch will take responsibility for the everyday management of Síminn’s billing related activities, applications and IT operations.

“We really appreciate Comarch’s flexibility, and strong ability to execute projects professionally. The implementation of managed services will enable us to achieve a desired opex reduction and, as a consequence, will impact positively on Síminn’s financial outcome. Months of preparation make us confident Comarch is the right partner to execute the time-consuming and routine activities related to the area of IT,” said Eric Figueras, the vice president and CTO at Síminn.

This is not the first cooperation between the two companies. Since 2013 Comarch has successfully supported Síminn with BSS solutions.

“We are very pleased that Síminn decided to expand cooperation with Comarch toward the managed services for their billing-related activities. This is a very important and strategic contract for us, since we especially value long-term cooperation built on commitment for achieving common targets,” added Marcin Dąbrowski, the vice president and the head of the Telecommunications Business Unit at Comarch.