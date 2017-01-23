CellMining Ltd, a provider of behavior-based network analytics and optimisation, announced that it will demonstrate the capabilities of the latest version of its Subscriber Experience Hub at next week’s CEM in Telecoms Global Summit in London.

Powered by CellMining’s unique Behavior-Based Network Analytics technology, Version 4 of the Subscriber Experience Hub provides marketing and customer experience (CX) teams with market-wide churn prediction, based on advanced mathematical models that correlate existing Net Promoter Score (NPS) and satisfaction ratings with both standard and proprietary key quality indicators (KQI) from the mobile network.

It also features highway mobile experience analytics, with the ability to map network quality on travel routes against adversely-affected subscribers, mobile device types, and cell sites.

Furthermore, CellMining’s subscriber experience analytics accurately segments customers, allowing MNOs and MVNOs to drive increased ARPU as well as to establish business priorities for network engineering tasks. Device and handset analytics also provide valuable insights that assist marketing teams during handset introduction campaigns.

CellMining is a sponsor of the CEM in Telecoms Global Summit, which takes place at the QEII Centre in London on 23 – 25 January 2017. CellMining’s VP Marketing, Assaf Aloni, will give a presentation entitled “Obtain actionable information from the mobile network to unlock revenue and mark churn indicators” at 3.30pm on Tuesday 24 January.

CellMining works with a network of global consulting and systems integration specialists to market the mobile CEM solution worldwide, and to capitalise on the interest being generated in actionable subscriber experience insights within mobile operators’ marketing and CX teams right across the globe.

A white paper on “Moving Beyond NPS”, describing how customer experience can be used to automate mobile network churn prediction, is available for download from the CellMining website.

