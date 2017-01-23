Robert Conger, associate vice president, ADTRAN

ADTRAN®, Inc., a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, recently participated in Verizon’s interoperability trial of NG-PON2 technology. The Phase 1 trial was designed to maximise SDN/NFV network automation and enable the rapid creation and delivery of customer services.

The trial featured several technology suppliers and was aligned with Verizon’s Open OMCI specification, defining the OLT-to-ONT interface, and will be shared with the industry in the next few months.

It reportedly proved that multi-vendor solutions for both the optical line termination (OLT) on the service provider end and the optical network terminal (ONT) on the customer end can greatly expand the bandwidth delivered without impacting existing broadband subscribers on the same fibre line.

This trial further showcases the improved service scalability and operational elasticity that NG-PON2 provides. This includes the highest level of bandwidth flexibility, maximising SDN/NFV network automation and allowing for the rapid creation and delivery of customer services.

The trial featured the ADTRAN Mosaic™ Software Defined (SD-Access) solution that is designed to reduce the overall cost of operations when delivering converged 10G services through the scalable ADTRAN SDX network elements and SDN orchestration from the ADTRAN Mosaic Cloud Platform.

The reportedscale and agility of multi-wavelength NG-PON2 access technology is said by ADTRAN to offer unprecedented fibre distribution and network flexibility, supporting fibre network auto-grooming and reducing the need for expensive truck rolls.

By integrating NG-PON2 into the ADTRAN Mosaic SD-Access architecture, further cost reductions possible for the service provider through subscriber edge tunable (SET) optics, lowering the capital cost per customer. Additionally, the SDN optimisation allows for the rapid delivery of services and improves the integrity of the network while refining the overall quality of experience. The open, programmable and scalable implementation of this highly-elastic multi-10G access technology is said to match the needs of carriers like Verizon by accelerating their transition to web-scale operation.

NG-PON2 gives carriers like Verizon a foundation to provide customers with upload and download speeds of up to 80 gigabits per second. The results of the trial allow companies to meet increasing traffic demands by easily increasing the capacity of their existing network investment.

“Increased network integrity and improved application quality-of-experience differentiate NG-PON2 as a cost-effective fibre broadband solution. As the industry continues to move towards more open, programmable and scalable architectures, ADTRAN is helping carriers like Verizon make this critical business transition,” said Robert Conger, ADTRAN’s associate vice president, Cloud and Portfolio Strategy. “ADTRAN is committed to advancing NG-PON2 as the premier mechanism to cost-effectively scale service delivery and we look forward to continuing our work with Verizon to move this market forward.”

