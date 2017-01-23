Tarantula, the provider of telecom site management software, announced that it has been acquired by Volaris Group, an international company with deep experience in growing vertically focused software companies such as Tarantula.

The Volaris Group is a wholly owned division of Constellation Software Inc., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation in excess of USD 12 billion. This is Volaris Group’s fourth acquisition in the Communications vertical.

Udhay Mathialagan, CEO, Tarantula, said, “We are eager to grow our business further in our core tower markets and to expand our presence in other high-growth wireless infrastructure markets. We are excited about Volaris’ long-term commitment to our business and the opportunity to access industry best practices and synergies that exist within their emerging Communications vertical.

Volaris’ approach of permanent ownership of a business will provide long-term stability to our customers and staff. With this commitment to the long term and Volaris’ investments, we can continue to grow our business to better serve our customers worldwide and the aspirations of our international employee base.”

The company continues to be led by Udhay Mathialagan, Tarantula’s CEO and the existing management team with oversight from Volaris.

