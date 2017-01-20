Customer experience management and device interaction software provider Sicap has appointed Magnus Møller Petersen to lead its sales and marketing efforts. Møller Petersen previously worked for Spirent Communications where he was the chief sales officer and headed the international sales team of the business units, Tweakker and Mobilethink, which were taken over by Spirent in 2014. He will report to Sicap’s chief executive, Markus Doetsch, who was appointed in September 2016 when previous chief executive Thomas Vontz stepped down because of ill health.

“Magnus Møller Petersen is not just an exceptional salesman with all-round expert product and branch knowledge, first and foremost, he knows and understand the needs of our customers,” said Doetsch,” This is why he is an excellent addition to our management team”.

Møller Petersen added: “I am pleased to be able to bring my business experience of growing and strengthening the global customer and partner networks to Sicap. I will work tirelessly with my sales and marketing team, to inform and present the benefits of our products to our customers – whether these are existing products or new developments to our cloud solutions or the Internet of Things to help to successfully further grow our business.“

Sicap extended several existing contacts in 2016 and won new customers, including Teleena in The Netherlands, P1 in Malaysia and Reliance in India.