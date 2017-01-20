The Zero Day Conference taking place in the Convention Centre Dublin on March 7, will provide CIOs, CISOs and senior IT executives with insights into the cyber threats facing their sectors.

The intimate event will gather international experts in cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT security, EU GDPR and cognitive computing.

Ronan Murphy, CEO of Smarttech emphasises the importance of attending an event amongst peers saying, “The threats presented by cyber attacks to businesses both large and small are unprecedented. The best form of defence is knowledge and Zero Day Con will allow attendees to learn from the challenges that other companies have faced and the approach they have taken in order to secure their business.”

Organisers of the event have announced that the Assistant Legal Attaché for the FBI, Kurt Pipal, who currently represents the FBI in London on cyber matters will speak at the event. He has spent more than 12 years of his career in the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Divisions working on cases that protected US national security.

The conference will host main stage talks, panel discussions, an EU GDPR workshop organised by Ronan Daly Jermyn, IBM, Trend Micro and Palo Alto Networks, as well as an IBM Watson demonstration.

An event sponsor, Smarttech, has been chosen as one of 40 global leaders in banking, finance, education, healthcare, and other key industries, that will take part in a new cyber security beta programme developed by IBM Watson to detect and protect against cyber crime.

The conference will also feature presentations and talks on the new EU GDPR coming into play in May 2018. A recent study on 821 IT professionals around the world showed that an alarming 97% of the organisations did not have a plan in place to adjust to the new regulation.

The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) is bringing more stringent set of regulations for all businesses that store personal information regarding EU residents which will lead to a wider degree of data protection harmonisation.

This will inevitably increase the need to develop comprehensive data governance programs, as companies will now be required to conduct privacy impact assessments, have a data protection officer and notify breaches within 72 hours. In Gartner’s Top 10 Security Predictions 2016, they stated by 2018, the need to prevent data breaches from public clouds will drive 20% organisations to develop data security governance programs.

Europol recently warned that ransomware is one of the biggest online threats affecting consumers and businesses this year. Ponemon Institute’s 2016 State of Endpoint Report reveals that 56% of companies surveyed said they are not ready to fend off ransomware attacks, and just 38% said they have a strategy to deal with destructive software.

New research shows that just one-third of consumers (31%) have actually heard of ransomware and that 59% have not taken any action in the past three months to protect their devices from being hacked.

The focus of the Zero Day Conference will be tackling these ever evolving cyber security landscape, how zero day attacks could affect organisations, how to prepare for an attack and create a cybersecurity incident response plan. The goal of the event to to create an open, in-depth and enlightening discussion, cross sectorally, and how organisations are preparing to become accountable for the data they possess.

