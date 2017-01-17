Dutch software services company NetDialog has signed an agreement with Symantec to continue its participation in the Symantec Business Assurance Technology Partner Program.

The agreement is an extension of a global partnership that began in 2006.

Through the partnership that combines Symantec’s PacketShaper, MACH5 and ProxySG with NetDialog’s NetX, NetDialog enables businesses to effectively manage application performance and user experience.

“The combined strength of NetDialog and Symantec enables enterprises to get complete visibility and control of their business-critical applications across their WANs and maximises their return on investment”, said Olaf Hasker, CEO of NetDialog.

Visibility from the heart of your business

Many enterprises have limited visibility and control of the mission-critical applications running on their network. This lack of application visibility and control can severely impact business performance.

Typical device-centric reports do not offer what the enterprise really demands: a business-oriented view of applications and performance across the entire network infrastructure, in order to securely monitor, analyse and optimise application performance across the network.

NetX is a simple-to-deploy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud solution without upfront costs. It provides in-depth analytical capabilities showing business-impacting network, application and potential security issues. Through its intuitive dashboard, IT and business managers can start using NetX without a steep learning curve or extensive training.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus