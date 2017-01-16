Procera Networks, a provider of deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, has announced a record number of contract wins and deployments during the past 12 months. The software provider’s customer base was bolstered by 36 new tier one service provider contracts in 2016 alone. Procera also increased DPI system deployments to more than 50 tier one and tier two operator installations.

Procera’s technology is regularly used for traffic management, policy charging and control, IT and regulatory analytics among tier one and tier two fixed, mobile, Wi-Fi, and satellite providers. Its network management and DPI technology is also increasingly being deployed in a virtualised format.

During 2016, Procera saw a 177% increase in virtualised commercial deployments compared to the year before. The company also expects this growth to continue and that it will far exceed IHS’s prediction of 55% growth in the virtual DPI market during 2017.

“Procera saw significant market momentum in 2016 and had record bookings, sales, and deployments. Our growth has been fueled by the strength of our core technology’s ability to reveal more granular OTT analytics than our competition and by the flexibility and robustness of our virtualised delivery of those capabilities,” said Lyn Cantor, the president and CEO at Procera Networks. “Our customers have been very enthusiastic in our portfolio of over 100 different use cases based on our global learnings and how quickly we can deploy our solutions to help them manage and optimise their networks.”

Procera also recently completed VNF testing with the New IP Agency (NIA). PacketLogic/V, Procera’s virtualised DPI solution suite, was proven to have full compatibility with virtual network functions (VNF) systems from Dell, Huawei and ZTE during testing conducted by the European Advanced Network Test Center (EANTC). This testing further affirms Procera’s market leading virtualised solution has broad ecosystem compatibility with leading VNF/orchestration vendors.