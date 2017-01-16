Börje Ekholm has assumed the position as president and CEO of Ericsson having been appointed in October 2016 to replace departed CEO, Hans Vestberg. Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position, remains a member of the company’s executive leadership team and is appointed executive vice president and advisor to the CEO. Frykhammar will support Ekholm during a transition period and will focus on corporate governance and efficiency.

Magnus Mandersson remains executive vice president and advisor to the CEO, focusing on customer relationships and continues as a member of the executive leadership team. Mandersson also remains chairperson of four out of Ericsson’s ten regions.

Carl Mellander remains as acting chief financial officer and a member of the executive leadership team.

“I am very excited to assume the role as president and CEO of Ericsson, a company that I have admired for as long as I can remember,” said Ekholm. “Ericsson has shaped an entire industry and led technology developments that have benefited so many. Yet, we are only at the beginning of the mobility journey as we in coming years will see massive transformation across industries as 5G is introduced.”

Leif Johansson, the chairman of the board at Ericsson, added: “I am confident that Börje Ekholm will be able to guide Ericsson on the next steps of the company’s development. Having served on the Ericsson Board of Directors for many years, Börje has a deep understanding of the business and the challenges Ericsson currently faces. I also want to express my gratitude to Jan Frykhammar who has served as interim CEO since July last year and who has led the company in a very dedicated and professional way.”