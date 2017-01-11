Viavi Solutions has announced the availability of an updated version of its Observer Platform, a system for network performance management. Viavi has redesigned the Observer Platform, including Observer GigaStor and Apex, to address IT departments’ changing demands.

According to Viavi’s 2016 State of the Network study, bandwidth requirements continue to exceed enterprises’ own predictions, and 48% expect bandwidth to double from 2016 to 2017. The same study showed that IT departments are accelerating their adoption of advanced technologies such as higher-capacity data center interconnects, software defined networking (SDN), and cloud. As the threat of security breaches from the outside – including more recently from the proliferating Internet of Things (IoT) – continues to grow, enterprises have an increasing need for robust platforms to maintain comprehensive network visibility in a rapidly evolving environment.

For back-in-time analysis, GigaStor has been redesigned from its very foundation to provide customers with readiness for internal and external service delivery turbulence. Apex complements GigaStor with an all-new analytics and reporting engine for total situational awareness via contextual workflows integrated into intuitive dashboards.

“More than just metadata, Viavi delivers the purity of complete forensic data at 40 Gbps wire-rate data centre speeds to help ensure troubleshooting and threat intelligence information is always available,” said Douglas Roberts, the vice president and general manager of the Enterprise & Cloud Business Unit at Viavi Solutions.