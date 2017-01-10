Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) and the mobile payments company Fortumo have announced the launch of direct carrier billing on Google Play. More than one million LMT subscribers can now purchase apps, in-app items and digital content from the app store by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. “We are pleased to launch carrier billing on Google Play to offer our customers more convenient way how to pay for apps, games and other digital content on Google Play,” said Vīgants Radziņš, the business management department director at LMT. “We believe Fortumo’s technology and wide network of merchants will give our customers easier access to digital content and better experience in using mobile payments.”

Gerri Kodres, the chief business officer at Fortumo, added: “We are very glad to enable a new country for Google Play carrier billing and roll out with LMT, the market leader and the most innovative operator in Latvia. Fortumo’s billing and analytics platform and unique expertise in the Baltics and Scandinavia will help LMT to boost payment revenue both from app stores and digital merchants in other segments.”

LMT is the second carrier from the Telia group to launch Google Play carrier billing through Fortumo. In November last year, Fortumo launched direct carrier billing on Google Play for Telia Estonia.

The same direct carrier billing integration used to launch Google Play will also be used by LMT to launch any other merchants connected to Fortumo’s platform. LMT will also get access to Fortumo Insight, a data analytics platform for carriers to track, analyze and grow their revenue from mobile payments.