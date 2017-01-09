Openet has appointed Jason Buckalew as its vice president of sales for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Buckalew will strengthen Openet’s growing operations in APAC and help meet demand for its policy, adjunct charging and real-time offer manager solutions.

With more than 15 years’ experience of closing multi-million dollar deals, Buckalew will offer proven expertise to communications service providers (CSPs) in the region looking for greater flexibility and agility from their existing BSS.

Buckalew joins Openet from Syniverse Technologies, where he held several roles including vice president fo sales for Southeast Asia and Oceania, building a track record of multi-million dollar deals. Prior to this role, he served as APAC director of sales in Amdocs’ OSS division. Buckalew has also held roles at Subex and Spirent and will be based in Singapore.

“Jason’s extensive and proven experience working in the APAC telecoms industry gives him the relationships and the knowhow to really drive awareness of our innovative products and solutions to new and existing customers,” said Damian Artt, the global vice president of sales at Openet. “Operators in APAC and around the world are currently on a digital journey and looking for real-time solutions to make them nimbler, more flexible and more relevant. Our range of automated systems and processes ensure operators can reap the full benefits of this transformation by offering the right services to the right customers at the right time.”