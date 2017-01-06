John Chen, executive chairman and CEO, BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd announced that BlackBerry Secure has been selected by Giuliani Partners as the underlying software platform to support the firm’s cybersecurity consulting services for government and enterprise customers.

Under the partnership, Giuliani Partners will take advantage of BlackBerry’s experience in secure mobile communications technology to assess infrastructures, identify potential cyber security vulnerabilities, address gaps and secure endpoints with the goal of offering another channel to bring customers to a new standard of security. This partnership provides an opportunity for BlackBerry to further expand its channels of distribution as the company moves aggressively into the security software business.

As networks, devices and workflows become increasingly connected, executives and board members are demanding the most secure solutions to keep their information, infrastructure and employees protected. According to a recent BlackBerry study, nearly 90% of IT executives worry about potential hacks and 50% of these executives predict they will experience more security breaches through mobile devices.

“Businesses must be able to confidentially and reliably transmit sensitive data between endpoints to keep people, information and goods safe,” said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. “We are pleased to be working closely with Giuliani Partners to offer BlackBerry Secure products and services to new customers in the fight against cybersecurity threats.”

The team at Giuliani Partners has extensive experience in advising an exclusive group of organisations in diverse areas related to leadership, management, market expansion, cybersecurity, safety and crisis management.

“Giuliani Partners’ deep experience in crime reduction, security and anti-terrorism consulting, real time threat identification, investigations and physical and cyber security, combined with BlackBerry’s industry leadership and ongoing product innovation will enable corporations to set a new standard for being cyber secure,” said Rudy Giuliani, chairman and CEO of Giuliani Partners.

This new venture with Giuliani Partners signifies BlackBerry’s continued momentum as a leading innovator in security software and services. BlackBerry is the only Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) vendor to receive Full Operational Capability (FOC) for US DoD.

