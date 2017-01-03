Brian Collins, chief executive officer of AdaptiveMobile

AdaptiveMobile, a provider of mobile network security, has demonstrated protection against a range of “sophisticated, stateful attacks” on SS7 networks with one of the largest networks in ther Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

Using the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, AdaptiveMobile has blocked complex threats with asymmetric traffic flows, underlining the company’s commitment to use advanced techniques in threat detection and enabling it to meet the needs of the most demanding Tier-1 networks.

By incorporating stateful attack detection and blocking, AdaptiveMobile’s Signalling Protection ensures the fastest, most accurate decision for operators worldwide. Using the latest in AI techniques and cutting-edge, self-learning algorithms, the Company’s Signalling Protection has demonstrated protection against sophisticated attacks such as network anomaly and trajectory plausibility, amongst others.

These types of attacks are commonly referred to in the industry as ‘Category 3’-style attacks. Artificial intelligence moves beyond simple rules-based approaches, reduces false positives, improving ease of management and user experience for the operators.

“The success of this trial is further endorsement on how we continue to lead the SS7 protection market. SS7 is a critical security issue, not a network issue, as it can expose customer privacy and subscriber data,” said Brian Collins, chief executive officer of AdaptiveMobile.

“The signalling threats to mobile networks and subscriber security have never been greater and attackers have evolved quickly in response to the wide scale deployment of basic SS7 defences based on STPs or basic firewalls. Our advanced threat detection algorithms and research teams provide the most effective technology available to the mobile industry today; this trial is a testament to our industry-leading use of innovative machine-learning to address the real threats and stay one step ahead of attackers.”

AdaptiveMobile’s Signalling Protection secures the SS7 and LTE/Diameter networks using a unique combination of a carrier-grade signalling firewall, advanced analytics and the unique threat intelligence from working with nine of the top 10 operator groups to protect over 1.5 billion mobile subscribers.

Currently deployed in four continents, the Company continues to provide security leadership and expertise based on the very latest detection technologies from their world-leading Threat Intelligence Unit.

