It is imperative for chief information officers (CIOs) to focus on implementing digital transformation. A report from Level 3 Communications, Inc. and IDG Connect, says digital transformation is a key focus for organisations across key Western Europe markets, with 60% of current IT investment designed to support future business expansion and growth.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds (64%) of organisations have struggled to adequately implement cloud, mobile or Big Data analytics, as they are unable to keep up with the pace of change.

To develop the report, 274 senior staff working for organisations headquartered in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium were interviewed to assess their plans for digital transformation over the next two years. In all, 30% of those surveyed were employed in board level positions, including chief information officers (CIO), chief technology offers (CTO) and chief security officers (CSO).

Other findings from the survey include:

Top three areas of digital transformation investment over the next 18 months:

Big Data analytics for business intelligence – 61% Cloud migration – 58% Data security – 57%

Factors holding back these transformations:

Keeping up with the pace of digital change – 64% Finding the right partners – 63% Implementing effective data security – 62%

Investment Drivers:

Reducing the cost of IT service delivery by optimising legacy infrastructure – 57% Supporting greater product/ service innovation – 51% A need to improve customer experience and interaction – 50%

Kathy Schneider, senior vice president of Marketing and Product in EMEA, Level 3 Communications, said: “Digital transformation holds a wealth of opportunities for companies. By leveraging cloud, mobile and Big Data analytics, companies can better serve their customers while also improving their own business models.

Keeping up with the pace of change, particularly around digital transformation, hinges on the strength of a company’s underlying network. At Level 3, we work closely with CIOs to provide the guidance and infrastructure their companies need to meet the challenges of today’s ever-changing world.”

