Enghouse Interactive has announced that systems integrator and network solutions provider, Datametrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telenor Group, has selected Enghouse Interactive Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP) as the platform for its new contact centre as-a-service (CCaaS) offering.

Datametrix, a tenured call centre solutions provider for 20 years, sought a cloud contact centre partner with the means to support growth across its markets in the Nordic countries. The Datametrix BusinessCloud Contact Center solution would also deliver strategic value by integrating with Telenor’s voice-centric mobile and fixed communication services, it is claimed. With a special focus in Norway and Sweden, Datametrix is well suited to offer their prospects a complete communication portfolio and a commercial model that gives the customer the scalability and flexibility of cloud services.

“By extending our BusinessCloud portfolio with CCSP we have enhanced our ability to provide CCaaS, particularly in small, medium and enterprise businesses, with value-added services which are cost-effective and easily consumable from the cloud on an as-needed basis,” said Frank Svendsen, the business leader for cloud at Datametrix.

CCSP is purpose-built for cloud computing, and ideally-suited for service providers to capitalise on the global shift from prohibitive capital expenditures and outdated legacy systems, to an operating expense-based pricing model that complements the need for scalability. Built on a multi-tenant architecture, CCSP provides service providers with the means to offer rich contact center functionality to their business clientele that is consumable from the cloud, as-a-service.

“We are honoured that Datametrix has entrusted Enghouse Interactive as their cloud contact center partner,” said Jacki Tessmer, the vice president of Cloud and Service Provider Strategy at Enghouse Interactive. “Savvy service providers, like Datametrix, now bundle enterprise business applications with broadband-based data and voice services as a means for differentiation in today’s hyper-competitive environment.”