Starhome Mach addresses roam-like-home implications
Starhome Mach, a provider of mobile inter-carrier roaming and M2M/IoT services, recently analysed the implications of the new EU regulations eliminating communications service providers’ (CSPs) ability to charge for roaming within EU borders. Permanent roaming and fair use issues are expected to have the greatest effect on CSPs’ bottom lines.
With permanent roaming, consumers may buy and use a SIM from a country with significantly lower monthly costs than their country of residence. According to Starhome Mach analysis, with the regulations reducing roaming fees already in place, permanent roaming has grown by 45%, with average data per permanent roamer at 2MB/day, over the past year. Starhome Mach predicts that with the new regulations coming into force, permanent roaming traffic will further increase significantly.
