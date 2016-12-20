Comptel has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for meeting the necessary quality standards in software product development, sales, delivery, customer support, other customer services and related internal business support. The certificate covers all Comptel sites including all business functions related to the site.

The ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognised standard for the quality management of businesses and helps verify consistency in products and services for customers. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s quality management system, including processes for improvement of the system.

“We are very pleased to achieve this certification, as it reflects Comptel’s ongoing commitment to delivering consistent, quality products and services for our customers,” said Sari Hildén, the director of Quality at Comptel. “Comptel has made a significant effort and investment in our mission to provide customers with an exceptional experience that builds trust in our products and company.”