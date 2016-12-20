Accedian, provider in end-to-end network performance, has joined the Facebook-backed Telecom Infra Project (TIP) as a member focused on assuring high-quality internet connectivity through affordable, virtualised network performance assurance instrumentation.

TIP, announced by Facebook this February, is an engineering-focused consortium of operators, infrastructure providers, system integrators, and other technology companies. They work together to bring reliable internet access to the entire world, including remote areas, as well as emerging and developed countries, using technologies like Facebook’s OpenCellular wireless access platform.

Accedian is recognised as a leader in virtualised performance assurance solutions for mobile telecom networks. Its flagship solution, SkyLIGHT™, is the industry’s first fully-virtualised performance assurance platform, delivering network-wide visibility to service providers. In early 2016, Accedian launched FlowBROKER™, the world’s first network functions virtualisation (NFV)-powered, remote packet capture solution, which brings new degrees of insight to existing analysers, and deep packet inspection (DPI) and intrusion detection systems.

These solutions, which put an emphasis on reliable, high-quality telecommunications access, are also used by business service providers, cable MSOs, cloud and data centre connectivity operators, financial network operators, and enterprises. Accedian’s contribution to TIP will bring performance assurance visibility to those constructing and building global internet and telecoms networks.

“We joined TIP because we believe in, and can contribute to, the goal of bringing reliable internet connectivity to the world, using a commodity hardware, open standards approach,” said Patrick Ostiguy, president & CEO, Accedian.

“That’s the approach we’ve taken working with more than 375 service providers in 65 countries to develop and deploy virtualised network instrumentation solutions for troubleshooting connectivity issues to improve quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE). Our performance assurance technology has applications in all three of TIP’s project areas: access, backhaul, and core & management.”

