John Reister, vice president of product and marketingVasona Networks

Vasona Networks, Inc.®, provider of mobile edge solutions designed to optimise user experiences and network-resource efficiencies, has unveiled SmartTUNING for mobile network operators.

This aims to set cell-by-cell policies that precisely manage how any application type performs in the network. The feature expands Vasona’s capabilities to fine-tune mobile experiences to meet wide-ranging end-user demands that can change based on time and location.

Data demands can be particularly high for a few hours at a time during festivals, sporting events and morning rush hour along commuting corridors. The application demands of users in a financial district and a residential neighborhood can differ significantly based on the time of day.

SmartTUNING reportedly addresses this dynamic by offering the ability to create policy templates that are automatically enacted within specific cell groups and times to deliver the best end-user experiences, an increasing priority for operators. For instance, an operator may decide that a “busy hour” policy for a transit area should serve the most users while a policy for a business district should focus on delivering the best quality possible.

“We constantly see the negative impact that congestion can have on networks and the quality of experience for end users,” said John Reister, vice president of product and marketing for Vasona Networks. “Vasona developed SmartTUNING to give operators precise control over how individual cells respond when demand is highest, with granular customisation of traffic management to deliver the desired application experience.”

SmartTUNING supports all popular application categories, as well as encrypted and adaptive bitrate video streams. It can be used to customise policies that minimise latency for time-sensitive traffic and balance performance across sessions for optimised customer experiences.

These network tuning efforts are supported by Vasona’s SmartVISIONⓇanalysis suite, which provides critical insight into historical operating conditions and application performance trends for any area of an operator’s network. SmartTUNING is available as an add-on feature for the Vasona SmartAIRⓇ mobile traffic management platform and the virtualised SmartAIR Edge Services Platform (ESP) architecture.

Vasona Networks’ solutions are deployed at the aggregation point near the edge of the mobile network, where they are uniquely positioned to monitor and act on traffic congestion for improved mobile experiences and network management. The company’s alignment with expanding mobile edge computing (MEC) standardisation initiatives and use cases helps operators make the most of current networks while supporting a seamless journey to 5G.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus