Farouq Mustafa, VP Sales for Middle East and Africa, Ranplan

Consultix has signed a reseller agreement with UK-based Ranplan to deliver a total indoor/outdoor radio planning solution to the Middle East and Africa region.

The partnership will provide the market with a comprehensive package for Small-Cell, DAS and HetNet design using Ranplan’s iBuildNet software, along with Consultix’s multi-band CW Model calibration kits and design and training services tailored specifically for the Ranplan portfolio. Consultix has offices in Cairo, Egypt and is represented across the Middle East region by business partners and resellers.

Together Ranplan and Consultix will provide the market with a product and service model that includes hands-on training, design, optimisation and porting services as well as dedicated support to get new users up to speed in the shortest time possible.

iBuildNet uses advanced 3D modelling with fast and accurate 3D ray-tracing, along with powerful data algorithms and analysis to automatically optimise the choice of Access Point (AP) location, antenna type, power and channel assignment. iBuildNet also allows users to perform cross-system design and simulation with accurate modelling of coverage, traffic steering and handover between LTE and Wi-Fi systems.

“With this partnership, Ranplan and Consultix bring together a broad solution that adds value to the whole user activity cycle and ensures that customers economically realise the ultimate indoor/outdoor wireless network design in terms of KPI conformance and OPEX optimisation,“ said Ahmed Moustafa, vice president of Business Development & Global Sales at Consultix.

“Following our success and high level of interest at GITEX earlier this year, we have continued our commitment to the Middle East market by teaming up with Consultix,” said Farouq Mustafa, VP Sales for Middle East and Africa at Ranplan. “Middle Eastern mobile operators are increasingly embracing Wi-Fi to deliver greater coverage and capacity for the enterprise and iBuildNet will enable them to plan indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and cellular networks in co-ordination, reducing the time and cost of deployment and ensuring support for future heterogeneous technologies and standards.”

Founded in 2005, Consultix is a provider of ultra-compact, cost-effective field test kits for indoor/outdoor radio design, DAS testing, network rollout and maintenance.

Ranplan is a UK-based wireless technology company that has developed software tools for outdoor/indoor wireless network planning, design and optimisation, using advanced 3D building modelling and radio propagation simulation.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus