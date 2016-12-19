CSPs must transform into DSPs to survive digital disruption, says ABI Research
The telecoms market is in a state of rapid evolution and disruption with communications service providers (CSPs) now competing against web-scale companies, which can deploy a new service in a matter of hours, to deliver real-time experiences to subscribers.
What are the next most important steps for CSPs’ data driven transformations?
Our VanillaPlus Analytics Insight report explores how the conversation has moved on from big data to using analytics to enable effective management of virtualised and hybrid networks and better monetisation of CSPs’ network, subscriber and service data.
The Insight contains a VanillaPlus-commissioned report from analyst firm Heavy Reading and includes features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of how the analytics discipline is maturing to become a critical CSP enabler.
category: CSPs News